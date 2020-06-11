If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 21:05
New Nation Movement wins its ConCourt bid
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Bulelani Mkhohliswa, National Cordinator
Today at 21:36
Electoral Act ruled unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mr Elton Hart - Clinic Attorney in UJ’s Faculty of Law
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Mfecane/Difaqane Wars (1818 - 1835)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Prof. Karen-Leigh Harris - Professor and Head of the Department of Historical and Heritage Studies at the University of Pretori
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM
by
Tags:
Alcohol
Bheki Cele
#Covid19
alcohol sale
alcohol sale ban
metro police killed

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says if it was according to him, the ban on the sale of alcohol would continue.

Speaking in Durban where he visited the families of two metro police officers who were killed on their way to work Tuesday, Cele says he is concerned by the spike in the murder rate in the country.

He is of the view that this should not be happening as the country has not experienced a peak in COVID-19.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

RELATED: Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

The police minister says ever since the country moved to Level 3 we have seen an increase in people who go hospitals after brawls that are related to alcohol.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says he believes personally that the decision to allow the sale of alcohol did not give consideration to health factors and if it was up to him the sale of alcohol would still not be a thing in South Africa.

Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


