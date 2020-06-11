If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele





Police Minister Bheki Cele says if it was according to him, the ban on the sale of alcohol would continue.

Speaking in Durban where he visited the families of two metro police officers who were killed on their way to work Tuesday, Cele says he is concerned by the spike in the murder rate in the country.

He is of the view that this should not be happening as the country has not experienced a peak in COVID-19.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma has more.

The police minister says ever since the country moved to Level 3 we have seen an increase in people who go hospitals after brawls that are related to alcohol. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He says he believes personally that the decision to allow the sale of alcohol did not give consideration to health factors and if it was up to him the sale of alcohol would still not be a thing in South Africa. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

