UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays





The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has responded to claims by the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council that a number of workers have not received their special COVID-19 payouts even after the council submitted claims on their behalf.

On Wednesday, general secretary Gary Wilson told Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive that the council was sitting with at least 22 companies that have yet to be paid.

UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says there are a number of issues surrounding the matter and that some of the employees affected cannot be found on the UIF's database.

We checked on our database, we cannot find these employees. We checked with Sars, we checked on our database, we still can't find them. Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner

It could mean that it may have slipped the employers' minds - as the employees were coming in and out, some of the employees they forgot to declare them, we grant them that and that is why we want them to go and declare. Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner

We also have to investigate, we cannot assume and that is why some of these cases take a bit longer because we don't know if they are bogus employees or if they are real. Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner

From the pool of applications, I have 35 deceased employees and once again I am wondering if this was a mistake or intentional. It could have been a mistake that when they pulled the database from their payroll, they pulled everyone and submitted to UIF as it is. Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner

