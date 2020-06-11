UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has responded to claims by the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council that a number of workers have not received their special COVID-19 payouts even after the council submitted claims on their behalf.
On Wednesday, general secretary Gary Wilson told Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive that the council was sitting with at least 22 companies that have yet to be paid.
RELATED: Road Passenger Bargaining Council inundated with complaints due to UIF delays
UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping says there are a number of issues surrounding the matter and that some of the employees affected cannot be found on the UIF's database.
We checked on our database, we cannot find these employees. We checked with Sars, we checked on our database, we still can't find them.Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
It could mean that it may have slipped the employers' minds - as the employees were coming in and out, some of the employees they forgot to declare them, we grant them that and that is why we want them to go and declare.Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
We also have to investigate, we cannot assume and that is why some of these cases take a bit longer because we don't know if they are bogus employees or if they are real.Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
From the pool of applications, I have 35 deceased employees and once again I am wondering if this was a mistake or intentional. It could have been a mistake that when they pulled the database from their payroll, they pulled everyone and submitted to UIF as it is.Teboho Maruping, UIF Commissioner
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
More from Local
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.Read More
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers
Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
Workers at Livingstone Hospital on go-slow over overtime payments
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs says doctors who spoke on an account of anonymity say the situation is a nightmare.Read More
[LISTEN] The effects of alcohol on the brain
David Bayever from the Faculty Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University says brain cells have the ability to regenerate.Read More
702 announces lineup changes
Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Wiener to host The Midday Report.Read More
R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA
The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far
Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned.Read More
Unisa working on restoring online platforms
The university says all exams affected will be delayed and will only start as soon as the systems become available.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral of murdered Tshegofatso Pule under way
The 28-year-old was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant.Read More