By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 58,568, the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252 and we have reached a milestone in testing, 1,028 399 tests have been conducted cumulatively.
RELATED: Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
To curb the spread of the virus South Africa is under lockdown Level 3.
The minister joins Bongani Bingwa to give an update on the country's response to the virus.
Mkhize says the coronavirus pandemic is a crisis that the whole world is gripped with, and South Africans are not the only ones going through the pain, suffering and difficulties.
Since this is a new kind of pandemic, not everyone has a full solution as to how you can avoid people getting infected and how to avoid the heavy impact of the infection.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
People need to understand that there is no country that has got a better solution, he says.
We have therefore learnt from some of the countries and what we think we did well in the beginning was to make sure that people are aware of the nature of the problem and at the same time we started taking early action.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
The country's taking action early, helped in buying time in trying to flatten the curve, he adds.
We have moved from imported cases to internal transmissions which is much more difficult to manage as people spread the infection unknowingly from one person to the other. If we didn't deal with the lockdown the way we did, we would have been overwhelmed immediately.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
He says those who work in laboratories need to be commended for the job they have been doing.
By all counts a million tests is not a small thing and of course, we get challenges as we go along and if we expect that there would be no challenges, we would be expecting a lot.Zweli Mkhize, Minister - Health
Listen below to the full conversation with the minister:
