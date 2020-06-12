Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral

12 June 2020 8:14 AM
by
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling

Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral

Social media is talking after a mother's excited reaction to her daughter's acceptance into law school goes viral.

Watch this adorable video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


