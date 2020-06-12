[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling

Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral

Social media is talking after a mother's excited reaction to her daughter's acceptance into law school goes viral.

Watch this adorable video below:

If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KDo4c19WYl — Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: