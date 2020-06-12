[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral
Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral
Social media is talking after a mother's excited reaction to her daughter's acceptance into law school goes viral.
Watch this adorable video below:
If you need to see a little black joy, please watch my moms reaction when I told her I got into law school with a $40,000 annual scholarship 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KDo4c19WYl— Mel (@ladyfromdalou) June 10, 2020
