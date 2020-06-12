Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality
President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred the controversial Protection of State Information Bill, or the Secrecy Bill as its many critics have dubbed it, back to Parliament.
Ramaphosa sent it back to Parliament as he "cannot assent to the bill" given his reservations of its constitutionality.
RELATED: New 'key points' bill contains throwbacks to Apartheid-era legislation
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi to give more insight on the matter.
The bill will give power to prosecute whistleblowers and stifle media freedom.
This is a demonstration of the power of activism and the truth of the matter is that it has been 10 years in the making. In 2013 Jacob Zuma didn't sign the bill.Thami Nkosi, Countering repression organiser - Right 2 Know
The issues that has been raised is that the bill would prosecute and persecute everyone who might have information of public goods, he says.
What constitutes national security and what constitutes and independent review panel that would classify one of the things. This bill has no place in our democratic society and it goes against the ethos of constitutionalism.Thami Nkosi, Countering repression organiser - Right 2 Know
Listen below to the full conversation:
