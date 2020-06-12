CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended





JOHANNESBURG - The situation at Cricket South Africa continues to be a messy one and a statement released by the CSA board on Thursday night did little to clarify the situation regarding suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

The statement explained that Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.

Moroe was placed on a six-month suspension in December 2019 after facing allegations of misconduct, and to date has not been fired or found guilty of any charges, with CSA stating that “the forensic investigators have indicated that their report is imminent”.

Matters were further complicated when Moroe arrived at CSA’s headquarters in Houghton on Thursday.

His lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill told EWN Sport his client was well within his rights to show up for work as his suspension had lapsed on Friday, 5 May.

“We reported for duty so we have fulfilled a legal requirement to present ourselves and to serve our employer,” he confirmed. “We have reported for duty. What the intricacies of that duty are, are perhaps not a matter of law but our client has resumed his work.”

Motsoeneng Bill added that Moroe wanted to get back to work at CSA.

“The next step is for us to work again, to be productive and guide the organisation into a good course of non-racialism and equality and promote the transformation agenda as we have been doing,” he said.

In the statement responding to the incident, CSA said “there will be more clarity and certainty provided before the end of June. Once the board receives the report, the board will study the report and if disciplinary action against the Chief Executive Officer (or anyone else) is required to be taken, the board will move swiftly to institute such disciplinary action so that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible."

It added that: “This remains a matter of utmost concern to the board. The board wishes to assure all stakeholders and the public that this matter is receiving all the attention it deserves. However, the board is also at pains to ensure that due process is followed at all times.”

