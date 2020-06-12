CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alen Ribic - Co-Founder at SweepSouth Connect
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase. 12 June 2020 4:02 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended

12 June 2020 9:37 AM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Thabang Moroe

In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.

JOHANNESBURG - The situation at Cricket South Africa continues to be a messy one and a statement released by the CSA board on Thursday night did little to clarify the situation regarding suspended CEO Thabang Moroe.

The statement explained that Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.

Moroe was placed on a six-month suspension in December 2019 after facing allegations of misconduct, and to date has not been fired or found guilty of any charges, with CSA stating that “the forensic investigators have indicated that their report is imminent”.

Matters were further complicated when Moroe arrived at CSA’s headquarters in Houghton on Thursday.

His lawyer Michael Motsoeneng Bill told EWN Sport his client was well within his rights to show up for work as his suspension had lapsed on Friday, 5 May.

“We reported for duty so we have fulfilled a legal requirement to present ourselves and to serve our employer,” he confirmed. “We have reported for duty. What the intricacies of that duty are, are perhaps not a matter of law but our client has resumed his work.”

Motsoeneng Bill added that Moroe wanted to get back to work at CSA.

“The next step is for us to work again, to be productive and guide the organisation into a good course of non-racialism and equality and promote the transformation agenda as we have been doing,” he said.

In the statement responding to the incident, CSA said “there will be more clarity and certainty provided before the end of June. Once the board receives the report, the board will study the report and if disciplinary action against the Chief Executive Officer (or anyone else) is required to be taken, the board will move swiftly to institute such disciplinary action so that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible."

It added that: “This remains a matter of utmost concern to the board. The board wishes to assure all stakeholders and the public that this matter is receiving all the attention it deserves. However, the board is also at pains to ensure that due process is followed at all times.”


This article first appeared on EWN : CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended


12 June 2020 9:37 AM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Thabang Moroe

Recommended

More from Sport

simphiwegif

Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup

11 June 2020 7:44 AM

11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-lionsjpg

Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return

10 June 2020 5:23 PM

New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunshine-Tour-copy-jpeg.jpeg

#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever

9 June 2020 11:28 AM

In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport has changed over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200515-jurie-rouxjpg

Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby

8 June 2020 4:37 PM

SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calendar but he believed a re-designed Vodacom Super Rugby competition and the kick off of the Currie Cup were both possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motshwarijpg

Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19

8 June 2020 10:44 AM

Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190812-benni-mccarthy-edjpg

Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland

8 June 2020 6:59 AM

McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports

6 June 2020 1:45 PM

In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Happy Ntshingila for an update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

Absa ends sponsorship of PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chanel Simmonds

#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds

3 June 2020 12:11 PM

In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting Billie Jean King and how she would like to see the sport grow on home soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thapelogif

Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns

2 June 2020 12:49 PM

Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana after both signed new four-year contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

‘We will not lose focus on the rest of the healthcare system’ - Mkhize

12 June 2020 3:48 PM

David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:08 PM

Police unable to stop train arson attacks - Ombud

12 June 2020 2:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA