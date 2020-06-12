DA to present arguments in court in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:35
Streaming Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Mandy Wiener
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday Report
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Covid Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN: SASSA and Social development in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
The debate on alcohol ban and the underlying issue
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Matzopoulos,co-director of the Burden of Disease Research Unit at the South African Medical
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Today at 17:11
8: A South African Horror Story
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Harold Holscher
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
DA to present arguments in court in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers

12 June 2020 10:17 AM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
lockdown level 3
Hairdressers
beauty industry

The ban on personal care services has been in place since March and it has been prohibited under lockdown Level 3.

In a bid to overturn the ban on hairdressers, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Friday present arguments in court.

Under lockdown Level 3, the personal hair industry is prohibited from operating.

In court papers, the DA argues the prohibition on the beauty and hair industry is arbitrary as several other industries, as well as places of worship, have been allowed to reopen.

RELATED: Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner

The party's Dean Macpherson told Eyewitness News that it would present its case in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

He also said the ban on personal care services, which includes hairdressers, tattoo artists and beauticians is irrational, unlawful and unconstitutional


12 June 2020 10:17 AM
by
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
lockdown level 3
Hairdressers
beauty industry

Snowman 123rf 123rflifestyle weather snowreportsa

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

12 June 2020 11:00 AM

Gauteng residents woke up to a chilling cold front on Friday morning.

rands.jpg

UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays

11 June 2020 6:04 PM

On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid.

200428zweligif

Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million

11 June 2020 5:37 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers

11 June 2020 5:01 PM

Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof.

200316 Interministerial4

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Livingstone Hospital

Workers at Livingstone Hospital on go-slow over overtime payments

11 June 2020 4:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs says doctors who spoke on an account of anonymity say the situation is a nightmare.

cooler-box-beer-booze-alcohol-liquor-transportation-car- drunk-driving-123rf

[LISTEN] The effects of alcohol on the brain

11 June 2020 3:44 PM

David Bayever from the Faculty Pharmacy and Pharmacology at Wits University says brain cells have the ability to regenerate.

clementjpg

702 announces lineup changes

11 June 2020 3:30 PM

Clement Manyathela to take up the 9am slot from Eusebius McKaiser, Mandy Wiener to host The Midday Report.

Union-Building-one.jpg

R423m set aside for government's so-called prestige projects - DA

11 June 2020 1:27 PM

The Democratic Alliance has questioned the planned expenditure saying it is not essential at this point.

200609-tshegofatso-pule2-edjpg

Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest, no arrest made so far

11 June 2020 1:08 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says the police haven't given out much information but the boyfriend was questioned.

