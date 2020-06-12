DA to present arguments in court in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers
In a bid to overturn the ban on hairdressers, the Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Friday present arguments in court.
Under lockdown Level 3, the personal hair industry is prohibited from operating.
In court papers, the DA argues the prohibition on the beauty and hair industry is arbitrary as several other industries, as well as places of worship, have been allowed to reopen.
The party's Dean Macpherson told Eyewitness News that it would present its case in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.
He also said the ban on personal care services, which includes hairdressers, tattoo artists and beauticians is irrational, unlawful and unconstitutional
