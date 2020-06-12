[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma
Addictions have been linked to trauma that often starts in childhood.
Covid-19 has exacerbated these feelings of trauma for some adults, says clinical sexologist Dr Eve.
Dr Eve explains how underlying every addiction, there is a childhood injury. She shares the term of childhood developmental trauma to draw on the matter.
I want us to separate PTSD from developmental childhood trauma. PTSD is a once off event that leads to certain symptoms that if managed can really be well treated.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
When we talk about the kind of trauma that we talking about today, we talking about the developmental traumas that children begin to experience from as early as three years old and that continue to develop throughout their lifetimes and as a result of those traumas that they experienced, they then have to soothe themselves and things that we all turn to are things that give us pleasure.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
We talking about child long histories of trauma where there is a need to survive and so you separate from yourself, your body, your feelings and you push them aside ... because you cannot bear to be in a body that is so badly injured or so badly hurt. You find other things to soothe you.Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
