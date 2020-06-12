[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Streaming Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Mandy Wiener
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday Report
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Covid Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN: SASSA and Social development in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
The debate on alcohol ban and the underlying issue
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Matzopoulos,co-director of the Burden of Disease Research Unit at the South African Medical
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Today at 17:11
8: A South African Horror Story
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Harold Holscher
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma

12 June 2020 12:34 PM
by
Tags:
Trauma
addictions

Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood.

Addictions have been linked to trauma that often starts in childhood.

Covid-19 has exacerbated these feelings of trauma for some adults, says clinical sexologist Dr Eve.

Dr Eve explains how underlying every addiction, there is a childhood injury. She shares the term of childhood developmental trauma to draw on the matter.

I want us to separate PTSD from developmental childhood trauma. PTSD is a once off event that leads to certain symptoms that if managed can really be well treated.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

When we talk about the kind of trauma that we talking about today, we talking about the developmental traumas that children begin to experience from as early as three years old and that continue to develop throughout their lifetimes and as a result of those traumas that they experienced, they then have to soothe themselves and things that we all turn to are things that give us pleasure.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

We talking about child long histories of trauma where there is a need to survive and so you separate from yourself, your body, your feelings and you push them aside ... because you cannot bear to be in a body that is so badly injured or so badly hurt. You find other things to soothe you.

Dr Eve, Clinical sexologist

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


12 June 2020 12:34 PM
by
Tags:
Trauma
addictions

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

Hand on telephone in a call centre

[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent?

11 June 2020 3:30 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers

11 June 2020 11:33 AM

Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset'

10 June 2020 4:04 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19

9 June 2020 3:31 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:22 PM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

connie-chiume-twitterjpg

Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'

7 June 2020 3:31 PM

The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Lions-head.jpg

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

6 June 2020 3:49 PM

Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sex-education-2jpg

Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve

5 June 2020 12:29 PM

The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Black-busines-woman-entrepreneur-job-freelancer-laptop-career-goals-startup123rf

How to set up your home workstation

4 June 2020 2:47 PM

Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

DA court bid to overturn ban on hairdressers postponed

12 June 2020 12:58 PM

Lesotho PM Majoro arrives in Pretoria for courtesy visit to Ramaphosa

12 June 2020 12:42 PM

Sassa promises 1 million relief recipients to receive funds this month

12 June 2020 12:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA