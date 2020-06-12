If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta
The announcement by some taxi associations that they will be increasing their taxi fares has raised concern from commuters.
The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) announced that it planned to increase its fares by 172% due to COVID-19 regulation and that the sector had been left with no choice but to implement the increase.
RELATED: Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike
Alexandra commuters travelling to Sandton were faced with a looming R11 to R30 price hike from 15 June.
On Tuesday, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) had agreed to scrap the 172% taxi fare increase and that a final decision would be made on Friday.
The association held a media briefing on Friday.
RELATED: Are massive taxi fare hikes justified? Transport economist explains
Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report speaks to Armsta deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu to shed light on the briefing.
Armsta and ATA jointly sat down around this proposed increment so that we get to a point where the government comes on board with the relief fund issue.Sifiso Mahlangu, Deputy chairperson - Armsta
The increase is imminent even if it wont be the same amount that has been put up. We are going to put the letter on hold until the 22 June, if there is no good faith in negotiations and way forward on the relief fund, we will increase the prices.Sifiso Mahlangu, Deputy chairperson - Armsta
Listen below to the full conversation:
