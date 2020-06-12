If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Streaming Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 14:05
Friday Profile - Mandy Wiener
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mandy Wiener - New Host of the Midday Report
Today at 15:16
EWN: Gauteng Covid Update
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
EWN: SASSA and Social development in Parly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 16:10
The debate on alcohol ban and the underlying issue
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Richard Matzopoulos,co-director of the Burden of Disease Research Unit at the South African Medical
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Today at 17:11
8: A South African Horror Story
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Harold Holscher
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta

12 June 2020 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Alexandra Taxi Association
Armsta
relief fund
taxi prices

Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased.

The announcement by some taxi associations that they will be increasing their taxi fares has raised concern from commuters.

The Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand, Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta) announced that it planned to increase its fares by 172% due to COVID-19 regulation and that the sector had been left with no choice but to implement the increase.

RELATED: Alexandra Taxi Association agrees to back down on 172% price hike

Alexandra commuters travelling to Sandton were faced with a looming R11 to R30 price hike from 15 June.

On Tuesday, South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said the Alexandra Taxi Association (ATA) had agreed to scrap the 172% taxi fare increase and that a final decision would be made on Friday.

The association held a media briefing on Friday.

RELATED: Are massive taxi fare hikes justified? Transport economist explains

Clement Manyathela on the Midday Report speaks to Armsta deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu to shed light on the briefing.

Armsta and ATA jointly sat down around this proposed increment so that we get to a point where the government comes on board with the relief fund issue.

Sifiso Mahlangu, Deputy chairperson - Armsta

The increase is imminent even if it wont be the same amount that has been put up. We are going to put the letter on hold until the 22 June, if there is no good faith in negotiations and way forward on the relief fund, we will increase the prices.

Sifiso Mahlangu, Deputy chairperson - Armsta

Listen below to the full conversation:


12 June 2020 1:07 PM
by
Tags:
Alexandra Taxi Association
Armsta
relief fund
taxi prices

Recommended

More from Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

12 June 2020 8:47 AM

Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170905constitutionalcourt

We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo

11 June 2020 12:59 PM

Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hammer-auction-courtjpg

Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional

11 June 2020 10:59 AM

Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200513-lebogang-maile-edjpg

High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile

11 June 2020 8:14 AM

Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191205tshwanejpg

DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday

11 June 2020 7:19 AM

The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Western Cape grade 7 pupils

Educators Union of SA loses court bid to overturn decision to reopen schools

10 June 2020 1:47 PM

Basic Education Department's Elijah Mhlanga reflects on this judgment and how much it would cost to lose the 2020 academic year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cigarette-1642232-340jpg

Court to hear Fita's cigarette ban case against government today

10 June 2020 10:19 AM

The organisation wants the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco products lifted on the basis it is irrational and unlawful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200522celemaskjpg

Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3

10 June 2020 9:00 AM

Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Buti Manamela

A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela

10 June 2020 7:54 AM

Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

DA court bid to overturn ban on hairdressers postponed

12 June 2020 12:58 PM

Lesotho PM Majoro arrives in Pretoria for courtesy visit to Ramaphosa

12 June 2020 12:42 PM

Sassa promises 1 million relief recipients to receive funds this month

12 June 2020 12:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA