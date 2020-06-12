Police minister slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign





Police Minister Bheki Cele has slammed the African National Congress' (ANC) anti-police brutality campaign.

Cele says the arty should have invited to policing sector to have a say in the campaign.

The ruling party launched the campaign last week Friday, where they spoke out against the racism and brutality, meted out to citizens by the security cluster.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Viewfinder editor Daneel Knoetze about the matter.

The question is not whether or not there is police brutality in South Africa, it is more about the manifestation about it. Daneel Knoetze, Editor - Viewfinder

... why it occurs, the structural underpinning and through understanding those the questions we have to ask around interventions, reforms and advocacy that needs to be done around this issue. Daneel Knoetze, Editor - View Finder

