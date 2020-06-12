[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules
South Africans can now travel abroad to return to their place of work, to study, or return to their residence - with a few strict rules.
The new government regulations published this week state that South Africans can travel overseas on “international flights permitted for evacuation and repatriation” if they are travelling to “his or her place of employment, study or residence outside of the Republic”.
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the details.
You must remember you need to get permission from the Home Affairs Department at least five days ahead and a number of documents that you will have to include when you submit that. You will need to show that you have no COVID-19 symptoms before you board the plane.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Government still warns against the travelling to areas like Italy, the US and the UK where we have seen that the COVID-19 infection rate is still very high.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Local
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.Read More
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics
Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll.Read More
Police minister slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign
Viewfinder editor Daneel Knoetze says the question should be about the manifestation of police brutality in the country.Read More
Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend
Gauteng residents woke up to a chilling cold front on Friday morning.Read More
DA to present arguments in court in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers
The ban on personal care services has been in place since March and it has been prohibited under lockdown Level 3.Read More
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays
On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid.Read More
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.Read More
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers
Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
Workers at Livingstone Hospital on go-slow over overtime payments
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs says doctors who spoke on an account of anonymity say the situation is a nightmare.Read More