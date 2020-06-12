[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules





South Africans can now travel abroad to return to their place of work, to study, or return to their residence - with a few strict rules.

The new government regulations published this week state that South Africans can travel overseas on “international flights permitted for evacuation and repatriation” if they are travelling to “his or her place of employment, study or residence outside of the Republic”.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the details.

You must remember you need to get permission from the Home Affairs Department at least five days ahead and a number of documents that you will have to include when you submit that. You will need to show that you have no COVID-19 symptoms before you board the plane. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Government still warns against the travelling to areas like Italy, the US and the UK where we have seen that the COVID-19 infection rate is still very high. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

