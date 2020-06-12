Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alen Ribic - Co-Founder at SweepSouth Connect
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase. 12 June 2020 4:02 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:44 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules

12 June 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
international travel

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more.

South Africans can now travel abroad to return to their place of work, to study, or return to their residence - with a few strict rules.

The new government regulations published this week state that South Africans can travel overseas on “international flights permitted for evacuation and repatriation” if they are travelling to “his or her place of employment, study or residence outside of the Republic”.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the details.

You must remember you need to get permission from the Home Affairs Department at least five days ahead and a number of documents that you will have to include when you submit that. You will need to show that you have no COVID-19 symptoms before you board the plane.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Government still warns against the travelling to areas like Italy, the US and the UK where we have seen that the COVID-19 infection rate is still very high.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Click on the link below to hear more....


12 June 2020 2:17 PM
by
Tags:
COVID-19
international travel

Recommended

More from Local

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-aid-doctor-healthjpg Stethoscope

Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics

12 June 2020 4:01 PM

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki

Police minister slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign

12 June 2020 1:28 PM

Viewfinder editor Daneel Knoetze says the question should be about the manifestation of police brutality in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snowman 123rf 123rflifestyle weather snowreportsa

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

12 June 2020 11:00 AM

Gauteng residents woke up to a chilling cold front on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hairdresser hair salon small business 123rflocal 123rfbusiness 123rf

DA to present arguments in court in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers

12 June 2020 10:17 AM

The ban on personal care services has been in place since March and it has been prohibited under lockdown Level 3.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rands.jpg

UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays

11 June 2020 6:04 PM

On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million

11 June 2020 5:37 PM

The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers

11 June 2020 5:01 PM

Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200316 Interministerial4

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

11 June 2020 4:53 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Livingstone Hospital

Workers at Livingstone Hospital on go-slow over overtime payments

11 June 2020 4:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs says doctors who spoke on an account of anonymity say the situation is a nightmare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

‘We will not lose focus on the rest of the healthcare system’ - Mkhize

12 June 2020 3:48 PM

David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:08 PM

Police unable to stop train arson attacks - Ombud

12 June 2020 2:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA