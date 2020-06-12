[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio





Journalist and author Mandy Wiener will soon be back at the Primedia Broadcasting stable as the host of The Midday Report on Talk Radio 702.

Having started her career at Eyewitness News many years ago, Wiener says she has always loved the fast pace of breaking news.

She took some time out to speak to Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, about her journey.

I love being in the newsroom when something is breaking and getting on-air and sharing it with people, getting analysis and setting the agenda which is why the Midday Report appeals to me so much. Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author

The beauty of radio is the pace and it's about painting that picture with beautiful use of sound and texture. Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author

I have always felt as a radio journalist that I am a representative of the listener that is on the scene and I am asking questions on behalf of people. Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author

