[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alen Ribic - Co-Founder at SweepSouth Connect
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase. 12 June 2020 4:02 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio

12 June 2020 3:55 PM
by
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Friday Profile

The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile.

Journalist and author Mandy Wiener will soon be back at the Primedia Broadcasting stable as the host of The Midday Report on Talk Radio 702.

Having started her career at Eyewitness News many years ago, Wiener says she has always loved the fast pace of breaking news.

She took some time out to speak to Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, about her journey.

I love being in the newsroom when something is breaking and getting on-air and sharing it with people, getting analysis and setting the agenda which is why the Midday Report appeals to me so much.

Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author

The beauty of radio is the pace and it's about painting that picture with beautiful use of sound and texture.

Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author

I have always felt as a radio journalist that I am a representative of the listener that is on the scene and I am asking questions on behalf of people.

Mandy Wiener, Journalist and author

Click on the link below to hear her story....


12 June 2020 3:55 PM
by
Tags:
Mandy Wiener
Friday Profile

Recommended

More from Lifestyle

191010depressiongif

[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma

12 June 2020 12:34 PM

Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hand on telephone in a call centre

[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent?

11 June 2020 3:30 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebration Education Graduation Student Success Learning Concept 123rf

SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers

11 June 2020 11:33 AM

Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

netflix-dstvjpg

Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials

11 June 2020 9:07 AM

Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset'

10 June 2020 4:04 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mask-Covid-19-woman-driver-driving-car-coronavirus-commuting-sanitiser-123rf

[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19

9 June 2020 3:31 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19?

8 June 2020 12:22 PM

Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

connie-chiume-twitterjpg

Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime'

7 June 2020 3:31 PM

The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

150102-Lions-head.jpg

SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users'

6 June 2020 3:49 PM

Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sex-education-2jpg

Sex education should start as early as possible, says Dr Eve

5 June 2020 12:29 PM

The clinical sexologist tells Eusebius McKaiser that it is important for parents to initiate the conversation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

Politics

702 announces lineup changes

Local

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

‘We will not lose focus on the rest of the healthcare system’ - Mkhize

12 June 2020 3:48 PM

David Mabuza urges NW pupils to always wear PPEs to prevent COVID-19

12 June 2020 3:08 PM

Police unable to stop train arson attacks - Ombud

12 June 2020 2:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA