Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics
A recent poll conducted by Pharma Dynamics has revealed a major decline in the number of doctor’s appointments since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ninety percent of the 40 general practitioners who participated in the poll said that they have seen a drastic decline in appointments, particularly from cardiology patients.
Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings details the findings.
Many of the comments we received from the GPs indicated that because there have been so much publicity and attention around the fact that people with comorbidities can be more impacted by the COVID-19 virus, there could be fear that is driving people away from wanting to visit their healthcare professionals.Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
At the end of the day, I think it is up to each individual to maintain the reason and to contact their healthcare professionals and manage the risk with their healthcare professional. Most of these healthcare facilities are taking extreme precaution in terms of constant sterilisation, making appointments quite far apart to ensure that there is never a lot of people in the reception area.Nicole Jennings, Spokesperson - Pharma Dynamics
