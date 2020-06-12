Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Finance Minister call zero-based budgeting
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:13
Thousands of SA job seekers turn to SweepSouth Connect as unemployment spirals
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alen Ribic - Co-Founder at SweepSouth Connect
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
No Items to show
Latest Local
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase. 12 June 2020 4:02 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more. 12 June 2020 2:17 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
David makhura
#Covid19
covid-19 hotspot
covid 19 infections

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is concerned about the growth of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has the third-highest number of cases after the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Makhura says non-compliance with regulations is threatening to undo the work of the lockdown.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more.

He (Makhura) also mentioned that they need reinforcement from the national government because from these hotspots they also have cluster infections.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Makhura says he doesn't want to come back and say the issue is critical because hospital beds are also an issue with the alcohol ban coming through it means trauma cases are going up.

Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...


Share this:
