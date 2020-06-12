David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is concerned about the growth of COVID-19 cases in the province.
The province has the third-highest number of cases after the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.
Makhura says non-compliance with regulations is threatening to undo the work of the lockdown.
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more.
He (Makhura) also mentioned that they need reinforcement from the national government because from these hotspots they also have cluster infections.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Makhura says he doesn't want to come back and say the issue is critical because hospital beds are also an issue with the alcohol ban coming through it means trauma cases are going up.Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize
Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.Read More
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.Read More
If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says Cele says at Level 3 the country has seen more brawls related to alcohol.Read More
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown
Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension.Read More
Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period
'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices.Read More
Fita seeks minutes of meeting where the banning of tobacco sale was made
Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane summarises court proceedings in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Case against ban on sale of tobacco under lockdown in court
The Fair Trade Tobacco Association is challenging the government's continued ban on the sale of tobacco products under.Read More
Bheki Cele says he is concerned by spike in murders during lockdown Level 3
Police minister gives an update on the steps that his department has taken since the country entered into lockdown Level 3.Read More
A lot has gone into supporting students during this time - Buti Manamela
Higher Education, Science and Technology deputy minister reflects on the universities and TVET colleges readiness to reopen.Read More
Recovering from COVID-19: 702's Litha Mpondwana shares his experience
Bongani Bingwa chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who contracted COVID-19.Read More