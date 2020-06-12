David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province





Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is concerned about the growth of COVID-19 cases in the province.

The province has the third-highest number of cases after the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

Makhura says non-compliance with regulations is threatening to undo the work of the lockdown.

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has more.

He (Makhura) also mentioned that they need reinforcement from the national government because from these hotspots they also have cluster infections. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Makhura says he doesn't want to come back and say the issue is critical because hospital beds are also an issue with the alcohol ban coming through it means trauma cases are going up. Bonga Dlulane, Reporter - Eyewitness News

