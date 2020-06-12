Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities

12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Tags:
Investment
Stokvel
Savings
stokfella

Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now.

While stokvels at a risk as people lose their incomes due to COVID-19 lockdown, others are taking advantage of available opportunities.

Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says they are seeing a lot of contributions from their members.

If a stokvel comes to us and says our members are failing, what do we do? We advise them to think of a stokvel freeze while they find their feet.

Tshepo Moloi, Founder and CEO - Stokfella

With every crisis, there is an opportunity. If you have the funds and see an opportunity which you can't do alone, a stokvel is a way to go

Tshepo Moloi, Founder and CEO - Stokfella

Listen to the full interview below...


Tags:
Investment
Stokvel
Savings
stokfella

