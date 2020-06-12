Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities
While stokvels at a risk as people lose their incomes due to COVID-19 lockdown, others are taking advantage of available opportunities.
Speaking to Joanne Joseph, Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says they are seeing a lot of contributions from their members.
If a stokvel comes to us and says our members are failing, what do we do? We advise them to think of a stokvel freeze while they find their feet.Tshepo Moloi, Founder and CEO - Stokfella
With every crisis, there is an opportunity. If you have the funds and see an opportunity which you can't do alone, a stokvel is a way to goTshepo Moloi, Founder and CEO - Stokfella
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal
Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.Read More
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.Read More
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics
Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll.Read More
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more.Read More
Police minister slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign
Viewfinder editor Daneel Knoetze says the question should be about the manifestation of police brutality in the country.Read More
Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend
Gauteng residents woke up to a chilling cold front on Friday morning.Read More
DA to present arguments in court in bid to overturn ban on hairdressers
The ban on personal care services has been in place since March and it has been prohibited under lockdown Level 3.Read More
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays
On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid.Read More
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million
The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252.Read More
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers
Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof.Read More