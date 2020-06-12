[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal
Business Insider has reported that some salons, barbershops, and beauty establishments have become liable for "ex gratia" payments to staff at the end of June despite remaining closed under Level 3 lockdown regulations.
The publications says on Friday Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi extended a bargaining deal reached in the National Bargaining Council for the Hairdressing, Cosmetology, Beauty, and Skincare Industry in March to non-parties by notice in the Government Gazette.
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.
An agreement was reached that there would be a 5.5% ex gratia payment, that is basically the annual bonus for all employees. Now for most of those involved in the bargaining council process, they would have already made those payments late in 2019.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
It is only now that the agreement has been extended to non-parties that those payments will kick in for everyone else. So everyone within the sector now is, strictly, technically liable to make these payments before the end of the month.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
