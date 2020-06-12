'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it
Netflix horror fans can look forward to a local horror story coming their way on 19 June.
_ 8: A South African Horror Story follows a family newly arrived on an country estate. Not long after moving in, the adopted daughter Mary befriends Lazarus who carries with him a dark secret that is said to put everyone at risk.
Joanne Joseph spoke to writer-director Harold Hölscher, as well as the lead actor who takes on the role of Lazarus - Tshamano Sebe, to find out more.
Hölscher says the movie has a lot of 'human truths' in it.
It is really about guilt that can become a very heavy burden to bear as a premise and all the characters deal with guilt in a different way.Harold Hölscher, Writer-director
I think that it is for people that are interested in mysterious, surreal, weird things.Harold Hölscher, Writer-director
WATCH: 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix
Sebe says playing the role was not that difficult at all.
When I was confronted with this offer, I thought to myself 'wow, here it is'. I can now say something through this....Tshamano Sebe, Actor
Being an actor is a way to tell stories, this is a gift.Tshamano Sebe, Actor
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
