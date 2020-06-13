How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school





Parents with kids who have already returned to school can understandably be overwhelmed by anxiety for them, despite assurances that Covid-19 safety measures are in place.

A teacher sanitises the hands of a pupil returning to Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School on 8 June 2020. Picture: Gauteng Provincial Government.

How their children are coping in general with the Covid-19 pandemic is another source of stress.

Parenting expert Nikki Bush has some reassuring reminders - children are more resilient and adaptable than you might give them credit for and it's often the parents that over-stress.

Before they leave the house or get in the car to go back to school or wherever... you kind of want to shake them and say: Did you get it? Did you understand! Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Guard against the trap of losing perspective as a parent says Bush.

She emphasizes that kids actually cope with change better than adults do.

Children will find a way to make life go on. They get on with it, and adults stop living. This would be whether it's disease, whether it's death, whether it's whatever... Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

It's our fear and anxiety that tends to block them from getting on with it. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

She adds the area of sexuality education to this scenario and shares some examples, including her own talk with her then-eight-year-old son.

Here's another area where we freak out. You want to get it right, most importantly you want your kids to understand what you just said so often parents decide they're going to take the dive and talk about sexuality education.... There's a saying: By eight it's too late. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Here's the trick - our temptation as a parent is to ask them half an hour later if they understood... We want to test their knowledge and we want to test their understanding, because if they feed it back to us in a way we understand, we will feel better. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Children's minds work differently to those of adults - parents should be giving kids concrete examples of what they're trying to explain and then let the message "land", she says.

That requires some time and some space and so often we're invading our children's space because we want to drum it into them. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Teachers know that children need concrete experiences and and a lot of repetition in many different ways - we are trying to undo generations of wiring of 'touch, no touch' and so on at the moment... Without being too serious (You can't do this and you can't do that) teachers at the moment have these rhymes... As children arrive at school they say 'Kiss, hug, wave and say goodbye' and that's a rhyme they're learning because parents can't go into school anymore, they have to drop them at the gate. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

On the playground there's the rhyme "If you want to play, two metres away".

When it comes to elbow greetings for classmates, teachers may say "Give me that elbow, ching-ching".

They'll do that every now and again during class time, just to get children moving and get them to understand they can touch but it's got to be safe touch. Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

