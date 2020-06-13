Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays
Now that schools have re-opened with the phased return of the various grades, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has released the updated calendar for the 2020 academic year.
Grade 7 and 12 pupils went back to school on 8 June under lockdown Level 3 - the remaining grades are set to return during July and August.
RELATED: 95% of schools ready to receive pupils, alternative venues for other learners
Because of the extended lockdown the school year has been shortened drastically and the remainder now allows for only seven days of holiday (Monday 10 August is a public holiday).
See the revised term dates below:
Here is the detailed calendar released by the DBE:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays
More from Local
Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV
The 27-year-old Delft woman and her 7-year-old child were last seen alive on Tuesday.Read More
How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school
It's often parents' own anxiety and fear that prevents kids from getting on with things, says Nikki Bush.Read More
Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report
There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo.Read More
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal
Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.Read More
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities
Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now.Read More
David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province
Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.Read More
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics
Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll.Read More
[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more.Read More
Police minister slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign
Viewfinder editor Daneel Knoetze says the question should be about the manifestation of police brutality in the country.Read More
Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend
Gauteng residents woke up to a chilling cold front on Friday morning.Read More