Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Jukebox
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

13 June 2020 3:52 PM
by
Tags:
Crime
Belhar
gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosaa
gbv
Lockdown
COVID-19

The 27-year-old Delft woman and her 7-year-old child were last seen alive on Tuesday.

Police are investigating a double murder after the bodies of Altecia Kortjie and her daughter Raynecia were discovered in a house in Belhar, reports EWN.

The two had been missing since Tuesday.

Police say a 28-year-old man, who was known to the victims, has been arrested.

A number of women have been found brutally murdered around the country this week.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement condemning "the surge in murders of women and children."

We note with disgust that at a time when the country is facing the gravest of threats from the pandemic, violent men are taking advantage of the eased restrictions on movement to attack women and children.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

The statement says ministers and deputy ministers being deployed to meet with community leaders around the country as part of efforts to combat Covid-19, will also be engaging with communities about the upsurge in gender-based violence "so that everyone can work together to prevent the killing of women".

President Ramaphosa notes that in many cases the perpetrators of GBV are known not only to the victim, but to the community.

He says this why the scourge is a societal matter, not a matter of law enforcement alone and urged communities to work together with police.

Gender-based violence thrives in a climate of silence. With our silence, by looking the other way because we believe it is a personal or family matter, we become complicit in this most insidious of crimes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV


13 June 2020 3:52 PM
by
Tags:
Crime
Belhar
gender-based violence
President Cyril Ramaphosaa
gbv
Lockdown
COVID-19

Recommended

More from Local

teacher school classroom learning

Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

13 June 2020 2:38 PM

The extended lockdown has drastically shortened the school year - just seven days of holiday have been allotted for the remainder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school

13 June 2020 12:15 PM

It's often parents' own anxiety and fear that prevents kids from getting on with things, says Nikki Bush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report

12 June 2020 10:45 PM

There were a further 70 coronavirus-related deaths: 39 from the Western Cape, 30 from the Eastern Cape, and 1 from Limpopo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hair-men-salon-wash-waterjpg

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal

12 June 2020 5:33 PM

Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities

12 June 2020 5:29 PM

Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

medical-aid-doctor-healthjpg Stethoscope

Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics

12 June 2020 4:01 PM

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

girl-teenager-flight-plane-airline-flight-travel-tourism-youth-gap-year-123rf

[LISTEN] International flights now permitted with strict rules

12 June 2020 2:17 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque shares the latest on government's COVID-19 lockdown regulations and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki

Police minister slams ANC's anti-police brutality campaign

12 June 2020 1:28 PM

Viewfinder editor Daneel Knoetze says the question should be about the manifestation of police brutality in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Snowman 123rf 123rflifestyle weather snowreportsa

Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

12 June 2020 11:00 AM

Gauteng residents woke up to a chilling cold front on Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

Local

Recoveries reach 35,008 with 32,026 COVID-19 tests done since previous report

World Local

EWN Highlights

CT smokers reiterate call for govt to lift ban on tobacco products

13 June 2020 6:56 PM

Deputy Justice Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for COVID-19

13 June 2020 5:59 PM

Lesotho PM Majoro praises Ramaphosa’s efforts as AU chair to combat COVID-19

13 June 2020 5:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA