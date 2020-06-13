



GladAfrica Championship club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced it has completed the purchase of PSL outfit Bidvest Wits.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Limpopo-based second division club said:

🚨 It is official 🚨



We are officially a PSL team



Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players pic.twitter.com/JWmwkdYGC1 — TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020

TTM confirmed it has requested a name change with the PSL, meaning Bidvest Wits will become Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from the beginning of next season. The sale must still be approved by the PSL Executive Committee.

If approved the team will play its home games at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Bidvest Wits were due to next 100 years old next season. They are placed sth on the PSL log with nine games to go in the 2019/20 season. TTM are fourth in the GladAfrica Championship with six matches left.

This article first appeared on EWN : TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status