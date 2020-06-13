TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details. 12 June 2020 5:33 PM
Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now. 12 June 2020 5:29 PM
Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll. 12 June 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely. 12 June 2020 8:47 AM
By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. 12 June 2020 7:54 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
View all Sport
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
[WATCH] Mother's reaction to her daughter's acceptance to law school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 12 June 2020 8:14 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status

13 June 2020 10:19 PM
by
Tags:
Bidvest Wits
Premier Soccer League
Absa Premier League
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
TTM

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players.

GladAfrica Championship club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced it has completed the purchase of PSL outfit Bidvest Wits.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Limpopo-based second division club said:

TTM confirmed it has requested a name change with the PSL, meaning Bidvest Wits will become Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from the beginning of next season. The sale must still be approved by the PSL Executive Committee.

If approved the team will play its home games at Thohoyandou Stadium.

Bidvest Wits were due to next 100 years old next season. They are placed sth on the PSL log with nine games to go in the 2019/20 season. TTM are fourth in the GladAfrica Championship with six matches left.


This article first appeared on EWN : TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status


13 June 2020 10:19 PM
by
Tags:
Bidvest Wits
Premier Soccer League
Absa Premier League
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila
TTM

Recommended

More from Sport

191023sa-vs-indgif

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended

12 June 2020 9:37 AM

In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simphiwegif

Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup

11 June 2020 7:44 AM

11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

golden-lionsjpg

Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return

10 June 2020 5:23 PM

New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sunshine-Tour-copy-jpeg.jpeg

#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever

9 June 2020 11:28 AM

In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport has changed over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200515-jurie-rouxjpg

Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby

8 June 2020 4:37 PM

SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calendar but he believed a re-designed Vodacom Super Rugby competition and the kick off of the Currie Cup were both possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

motshwarijpg

Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19

8 June 2020 10:44 AM

Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190812-benni-mccarthy-edjpg

Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland

8 June 2020 6:59 AM

McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200325 Mthethwa

Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports

6 June 2020 1:45 PM

In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Happy Ntshingila for an update.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190916-psl-logo-edjpg

Absa ends sponsorship of PSL

4 June 2020 11:58 AM

"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng

World Local

Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

Local

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Local

EWN Highlights

CT smokers reiterate call for govt to lift ban on tobacco products

13 June 2020 6:56 PM

Deputy Justice Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa tests positive for COVID-19

13 June 2020 5:59 PM

Lesotho PM Majoro praises Ramaphosa’s efforts as AU chair to combat COVID-19

13 June 2020 5:11 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA