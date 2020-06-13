TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status
GladAfrica Championship club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced it has completed the purchase of PSL outfit Bidvest Wits.
In a tweet on Saturday, the Limpopo-based second division club said:
🚨 It is official 🚨— TTM-FC Official Page (@TTM_Original) June 13, 2020
We are officially a PSL team
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has completed the sale of Bidvest Wits with all its players pic.twitter.com/JWmwkdYGC1
TTM confirmed it has requested a name change with the PSL, meaning Bidvest Wits will become Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from the beginning of next season. The sale must still be approved by the PSL Executive Committee.
If approved the team will play its home games at Thohoyandou Stadium.
Bidvest Wits were due to next 100 years old next season. They are placed sth on the PSL log with nine games to go in the 2019/20 season. TTM are fourth in the GladAfrica Championship with six matches left.
This article first appeared on EWN : TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status
More from Sport
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended
In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic investigation into management practices is concluded.Read More
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup
11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to be hosted on African soil.Read More
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return
New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July.Read More
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever
In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport has changed over the years.Read More
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby
SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calendar but he believed a re-designed Vodacom Super Rugby competition and the kick off of the Currie Cup were both possible.Read More
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19
Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal.Read More
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland
McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019.Read More
Mthethwa not pleased with updates around transformation in SA Sports
In a statement, the minister confirmed he, along with Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, met with the EPG led by its Chairperson, Mr Happy Ntshingila for an update.Read More
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL
"While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts."Read More