Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Lifestyle
Local

When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'

14 June 2020 10:19 AM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
COVID-19
social distancing
The Fab Company
Christine Collins
restaurant trade

The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.

Christine Collins is known for the lightweight travel boxes she invented for use by mountain and road bikers (the Bike Box Company).

Like many business owners, the Knysna-based entrepreneur and her husband John have had to re-invent themselves to continue making a living during the Covid-19 lockdown.

They came up with a variety of products including face masks and desk screens.

But the one that's really unique is their range of what they call "body doubles".

Body double: The Fab Company

Collins says the target is to populate restaurants and other public venues around the country with these life-size cutouts once they're allowed to re-open.

I believe this is a great solution to create a fun and entertaining atmosphere at a venue and as they occupy a number of seats, it will also free customers to practise social distancing.

Christine Collins, Founder - Fab Company

These body doubles are life-size personalities cut out of polypropylene so they are hygienic, can be sanitized and are fully recyclable.

Christine Collins, Founder - Fab Company
Body doubles: The Fab Company

She's particularly excited that a number of South African sports stars and other celebrities are ready to feature in the range.

Find more info about this innovative idea at www.fabcompany.co.za.

To hear more details from Collins, skip to 4:26 in the audio below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'


