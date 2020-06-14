Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
The Solidarity Fund has announced an injection of R17-million for initatives that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March in response to the outbreak in South Africa - it functions independently of government and the businesses or individuals who donate to it.
In a statement, it said the GBV funding of R17-million would be allocated to the National Shelter Movement, a non-profit organisation that supports a network of 78 shelters across the country, 55 Thuthuzela Care Centres, a government initiative aimed at ensuring justice for victims and the Gender Based Violence (GBV) Command Centre.
The Centre operates a national call centre facility managed by qualified social workers.
The funds will be used to resource the GBV Command Centre with additional staff and the necessary equipment to enable it to cope with the recent upsurge in calls and messages and to procure personal protective equipment (PPE) and critical equipment such as rape kits for the National Shelter Movement and the Thuthuzela Care Centres.Solidarity Fund statement
Solidarity Fund chairperson, Gloria Serobe noted that GBV is one of the social ills exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Our duty as the Fund has been to respond to the needs of those who are most vulnerable at this time. The intention with these interventions is to ensure that victims of gender-based violence are protected and are treated with care and dignity.Gloria Serobe, Chairperson - Solidarity Fund
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
