Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Joburg's waste pickers are experiencing 'a pandemic of poverty'

14 June 2020 1:42 PM
by
Tags:
City of Johannesburg
JMPD
Recycling
waste pickers
Lockdown
COVID-19
African Reclaimers Organisation
Luyanda Hlatshwayo

Luyanda Hlatshwayo (African Reclaimers Organisation) tells Refiloe Mpakanyane about the problems waste pickers face daily.

Under lockdown regulations, South Africa's informal waste pickers have been required to apply to municipalities for permits to continue working.

RELATED: Lawyers for Human Rights want waste reclaimers to continue working

On top of the red tape involved in getting this permit, the price of the recycled materials they collect and sell has dropped drastically, says the African Reclaimers Organisation's Luyanda Hlatshwayo.

The organiser for the Johannesburg-based group speaks to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the battles they face, which pre-date lockdown.

RELATED: Waste-pickers hand over memorandum to City of Johannesburg

We've been having problems of not being recognised, problems of people making decisions for us and at the end of the day they end up having unintended consequences and we are the ones who suffer.

Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Organiser - African Reclaimers Organisation

He says at the moment they're living with the fact that the value of materials is dropping and also the fear that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD can come and burn what they've managed to collect.

By the time the industry opens, everything will be got at the lowest rate. Anyone who is being subsidised by the work that reclaimers do - waking up at three o'clock in the morning, travelling 20-30 kilometres a day, having literally an 18-hour day - for what?

Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Organiser - African Reclaimers Organisation

What people need to understand is that reclaimers have been invisible for a very long time. This process happening now with Covid-19, it's just enlightening a lot of people. Reclaimers have been crying for sanitizers for more than five years... It's becoming a pandemic... the pandemic of poverty

Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Organiser - African Reclaimers Organisation

The difficult part of it now is that we have to find our own solutions to be able to find work, to be able to continue surviving without asking permission from the government...

Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Organiser - African Reclaimers Organisation

He adds that the organisation is involved in programmes with certain companies and residents' associations to find a better way forward.

We see a lot of rubbish piling up and residents call us and say 'come and help'... It's created relationships that we're able to centralise...

Luyanda Hlatshwayo, Organiser - African Reclaimers Organisation

Listen to Hlatshwayo's story in the audio below:












