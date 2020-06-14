Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B' The City's Zahid Badroodien says infection and death rates are expected to peak over the next few weeks. 14 June 2020 3:22 PM
Joburg's waste pickers are experiencing 'a pandemic of poverty' Luyanda Hlatshwayo (African Reclaimers Organisation) tells Refiloe Mpakanyane about the problems waste pickers face daily. 14 June 2020 1:42 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased. 12 June 2020 1:07 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

14 June 2020 3:22 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
mass burial
cremation
Burial
Zahid Badroodien
Coronavirus
COVID-19
infection rate
Covid-19 death toll

The City's Zahid Badroodien says infection and death rates are expected to peak over the next few weeks.

The Western Cape accounts for close to 62% of South Africa's Covid-19 cases as of 13 June, with a total of 40,605.

The provincial death toll has passed 1,000 and the peak of both infection and death rates is still to come.

RELATED: WC Premier: We'll start opening up Covid-19 testing once backlog is eliminated

Africa Melane finds out how the City of Cape Town will accommodate the increased pressure on cemeteries, from the Mayoral Committee member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

He notes that the City will simultaneously also have to cope with those deaths not related to Covid-19.

For some time now the City's been in the planning process where we've been needing to make sure that we would be able to cope with the demands that we are likely to see over the next few weeks.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

We look at our current infrastructure in terms of cemetery spaces but also our other infrastructure in terms of alternative burial options.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says a number of areas have been identified across Cape Town where additional cemetery space could be freed up and where they could start pre-digging gravesites.

The City is also ready - if it becomes necessary - for mass burials as per the regulations he says.

It's not a situation we'd like to find ourselves in, so we're working very closely with a number of stakeholders in terms of fatalities management value chain - all the way from burial societies, undertakers, our councillors who've also now been briefed in this space, but also to educate our residents to let them know what options are available to them.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services ane Town

Also to inform them that if we are wanting to avoid the estimated peak in terms of expected burials, we must still recognise the important value of the golden rules: staying inside, social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks so that we can try and minimise the amount of admissions into the hospital spaces and the amount of deaths that have been projected over the next few weeks.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

He says the projected deaths according to the epidemiological model adopted by government and relevant institutions range between 7,000 at the low end and 10,000.

Normally the City's average stands at around 1,200 burials and 360 cremations per month.

However, the possibility of mass burials is "absolutely a plan B", maintains Badroodien.

At our peak we're projecting about 5,280 estimated deaths. So at the moment... we are able to cope with the current demands and we estimate that we'd be able to cope with the expected demands as well.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

But as you know the modelling and the numbers can change with the changing nature of the virus and the changing numbers of people that are infected and will become deceased.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Badroodien says there has been a call for residents to consider cremation, while taking into consideration religious and cultural sensitivities.

Where it is possible we are asking them to do so. It can be either at our Maitland facility or at any number of private facilities.

Zahid Badroodien, Mayco member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Listen to this important conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'


14 June 2020 3:22 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
mass burial
cremation
Burial
Zahid Badroodien
Coronavirus
COVID-19
infection rate
Covid-19 death toll

JOBURG WASTE2

Joburg's waste pickers are experiencing 'a pandemic of poverty'

14 June 2020 1:42 PM

Luyanda Hlatshwayo (African Reclaimers Organisation) tells Refiloe Mpakanyane about the problems waste pickers face daily.

Read More arrow_forward

the-fab-company-body-doubles-seatingpng

When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'

14 June 2020 10:19 AM

The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.

Read More arrow_forward

20200612phaahlagrooteschuurjpg

UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng

13 June 2020 10:04 PM

There are 69 more coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng and 9 from the Eastern Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

rayneciapng

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

13 June 2020 3:52 PM

The 27-year-old Delft woman and her 7-year-old child were last seen alive on Tuesday.

Read More arrow_forward

teacher school classroom learning

Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

13 June 2020 2:38 PM

The extended lockdown has drastically shortened the school year - just seven days of holiday have been allotted for the remainder.

Read More arrow_forward

Olivenhoutbosch Secondary School

How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school

13 June 2020 12:15 PM

It's often parents' own anxiety and fear that prevents kids from getting on with things, says Nikki Bush.

Read More arrow_forward

hair-men-salon-wash-waterjpg

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal

12 June 2020 5:33 PM

Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.

Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

Stokvel groups taking advantage of investment opportunities

12 June 2020 5:29 PM

Stokfella CEO and founder Tshepo Moloi says with every crisis there is an opportunity and stokvels are investing more now.

Read More arrow_forward

David Makhura

David Makhura concerned about COVID-19 growth rate in the province

12 June 2020 4:02 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane says the premier says hospital beds are going to be a challenge as trauma cases increase.

Read More arrow_forward

medical-aid-doctor-healthjpg Stethoscope

Doctor's consultations are dropping, says Pharma Dynamics

12 June 2020 4:01 PM

Pharma Dynamics spokesperson Nicole Jennings shares findings of a recent poll.

Read More arrow_forward

