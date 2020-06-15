Massive jump in infections pushes SA over 70,000 cases





JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 57 more deaths and a massive 4,302 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.

The latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 1,480, while the newly detected infections push the number of known cases to over 70,000.

The Health Ministry said that the recovery rate stood at 55% while the mortality rate was at 2.1%.

Today marks exactly three months since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 70 038. 1 121 958 tests have been conducted. There are 57 COVID-19 related deaths: 42 - WC, 10-EC, https://t.co/FCKYsnJyC3 number of deaths 1480. The recoveries to date are 38 531- this translates to a recovery rate of 55%. pic.twitter.com/3XrHPgmsvX — Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 14, 2020

