Massive jump in infections pushes SA over 70,000 cases
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 57 more deaths and a massive 4,302 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.
The latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 1,480, while the newly detected infections push the number of known cases to over 70,000.
The Health Ministry said that the recovery rate stood at 55% while the mortality rate was at 2.1%.
Today marks exactly three months since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.
Number of confirmed #COVID19 cases in SA is 70 038. 1 121 958 tests have been conducted. There are 57 COVID-19 related deaths: 42 - WC, 10-EC, https://t.co/FCKYsnJyC3 number of deaths 1480. The recoveries to date are 38 531- this translates to a recovery rate of 55%. pic.twitter.com/3XrHPgmsvX— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 14, 2020
14 Junev2020 #Covid_19 statistics in South Africa #CoronavirusSA #CoronaVirusUpdate #Corona pic.twitter.com/YsdCUcVEeY— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 14, 2020
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Massive jump in infections pushes SA over 70,000 cases
More from Local
[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly
The minister spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.Read More
Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country
Police have reportedly opened an inquest docket after two girls aged 15 and 18 drowned in the Mabulala Dam.Read More
Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'
The City's Zahid Badroodien says infection and death rates are expected to peak over the next few weeks.Read More
Joburg's waste pickers are experiencing 'a pandemic of poverty'
Luyanda Hlatshwayo (African Reclaimers Organisation) tells Refiloe Mpakanyane about the problems waste pickers face daily.Read More
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'
The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.Read More
UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng
There are 69 more coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng and 9 from the Eastern Cape.Read More
Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV
The 27-year-old Delft woman and her 7-year-old child were last seen alive on Tuesday.Read More
Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays
The extended lockdown has drastically shortened the school year - just seven days of holiday have been allotted for the remainder.Read More
How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school
It's often parents' own anxiety and fear that prevents kids from getting on with things, says Nikki Bush.Read More
[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal
Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.Read More