Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19





The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) wants to shut down all schools from Monday.

The organisation says it will give no one an option as it takes the radical approach.

Cosas wants compulsory COVID-19 tests for pupils before they return to school.

RELATED: Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the organisation's national coordinator Buntu Josephs says if it was possible for the government to buy PPEs for all the schools, that means it is possible for them to test all the pupils.

This is about saving the lives of the students of South Africa. If the government is serious about saving pupils lives, it will make a way to test South African pupils. Buntu Josephs, National coordinator - Cosas

He says Cosas is not protesting for books or shortage of teachers, it is protesting to save South African pupils lives.

Listen below to the full conversation: