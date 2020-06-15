As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR
The Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) the same way he as handled the COVID-19 outbreak.
The centre says the president showed decisive action and leadership when dealing with the pandemic and he must handle femicide and gender violence towards women and children the same way.
RELATED: Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV
Bongani Bingwa chats to Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) director Nomfundo Mogapi and Solidarity Fund Humanitarian Pillar executive head Wendy Tlou to give more insight on the matter.
Studies have shown that children who are exposed to domestic violence are much more lightly to later on perpetuate domestic violence when they are older. As long as those in power are not prepared to deal with the violence, we are not going to see a change.Nomfundo Mogapi, Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation
She says the level of violence that is perpetrated against women, is an indication of self hatred and brutalisation that most abuser feel inside.
As long as there is impunity, the violence is going to happen. We have seen amazing capacity for solidarity against COVID-19, we would like to appeal to our people that let us use the same solidarity to fight gender based violence.Nomfundo Mogapi, Director - Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation
Elsewhere, the Solidarity Fund has announced an injection of R17 million for initiatives that support victims of gender-based violence (GBV) as part of its efforts to assist those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
The Fund was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March in response to the outbreak in South Africa - it functions independently of government and the businesses or individuals who donate to it.
Tlou says the R17 million is earmarked for the National Shelter Movement and the Thuthuzela Care Centres to provide PPEs and rape kits.
The money will also go to the command centre which is the national help line that deals with matters of GBV.Wendy Tlou, Humanitarian pillar executive head - Solidarity Fund
Listen below to the full conversation:
