[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral
Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral
Social media is talking after Mexican soccer teammates of 16-year-old Alexander Martinez mobbed his wooden coffin after kicking a ball off it and bouncing it into the goal so he could score one final time.
Watch this touching moment below:
Así despiden en Oaxaca a Alexander, el joven de 16 años asesinado por policías municipales.— Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) June 12, 2020
Sus compañeros lo honran con su último gol.
Todos estamos llorando. pic.twitter.com/1hbhyl5Mt6
