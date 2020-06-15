[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral





Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral

Social media is talking after Mexican soccer teammates of 16-year-old Alexander Martinez mobbed his wooden coffin after kicking a ball off it and bouncing it into the goal so he could score one final time.

Watch this touching moment below:

Así despiden en Oaxaca a Alexander, el joven de 16 años asesinado por policías municipales.



Sus compañeros lo honran con su último gol.



Todos estamos llorando. pic.twitter.com/1hbhyl5Mt6 — Guillermo Schutz (@memo_schutz) June 12, 2020

