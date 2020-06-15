Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography





University of Oxford African Politics associate professor Simukai Chigudu joins Eusebius McKaiser to discuss iconography, the dualities of hypervisibility and invisibility as a black person, white allyship, and racism's essential features.

He says the call for the Rhodes statue to fall first garnered attention because of the Rhodes Must Fall movement in South Africa.

Statues exist to tell us a very specific story about the past to achieve a certain sense of identity and place in the present. In that sense, they are not neutral and they are not designed to be neutral. They are supposed to commemorate and celebrate events from a bygone era. Simukai Chigudu, African Politics associate professor - University of Oxford

He says certain statues can be taken down and placed in museums particularly as their social relevance evolve.

We need to see iconography as part of an ongoing conversation and not something that neutrally tells us something about the past. Simukai Chigudu, African Politics associate professor - University of Oxford

Racism is something that exists within individuals, it is an ideological recollection that espouses the supremacy of one group over another based on race, he says.

Institutional racism is a form of racism that is much more subtle and is not located in the minds of individuals, it about how a policy or a set of systems might be put into place and become implicitly discriminatory. Simukai Chigudu, African Politics associate professor - University of Oxford

