Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court
A number of women have been found brutally murdered around the country.
On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement condemning "the surge in murders of women and children."
A man appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate Court on Monday in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada.
RELATED: Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV
Gabada’s dismembered body was found stuffed into a bag and left next to a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.
The suspect, believed to be the deceased’s ex-boyfriend, was recently released after charges against him were provisionally withdrawn in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.
Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs, who has been following the story.
This man was arrested shortly after Gabada's body was found, he appeared in court twice before and last week, he was released with charges provisionally withdrawn which led to outrage by Gabada's family and the community.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN
Police said that the investigating officer in the Gabada murder case traced and rearrested the man in Khayelitsha over the weekend, she reports.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) urgently reviewed the initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. He is expected to appear in court within the course of Today.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN
Listen below to the full conversation:
