Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN:Informal settlement fire in Kwa-Mashu
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:16
EWN: Domestic air travel resumes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Court bid to reinstate school feeding programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sipho Mzakwe
Today at 15:45
Cementry plans for Cape Town for Covid-19 deaths
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Memeber for Community services and health
Today at 15:52
COSAS stage a school shutdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Buntu Joseph
Today at 16:10
Why a lobby to have alcohol ban reinstated is likely to fail
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:20
Masks For Africa Initiative
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Grant De Sousa, Founder of the #AfricaMasks4All,
Today at 17:11
'Justice system failing women in townships' as murders surge
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebo Ramafoko
Today at 18:08
Are we asking the right questions about youth unemployment? - CDE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:12
CALLER: Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jenny-Lee Bot - Owner at Molly Malones (Pineslopes)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 and restaurants
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : The Night Trains: Moving Mozambican Miners to and from the Witwatersrand Mines, 1902-1955
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Celebrated international rugby referee Jonathan Kaplan on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kaplan - Retired International Referee at ...
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly The minister spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. 15 June 2020 1:39 PM
Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country Police have reportedly opened an inquest docket after two girls aged 15 and 18 drowned in the Mabulala Dam. 15 June 2020 1:28 PM
Massive jump in infections pushes SA over 70,000 cases South Africa has recorded 57 more deaths and a massive 4,302 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle. 15 June 2020 6:00 AM
View all Local
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. 15 June 2020 1:02 PM
Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country. 15 June 2020 11:31 AM
As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic. 15 June 2020 8:17 AM
View all Politics
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
CSA board adamant Moroe is still suspended In a statement released on Thursday night, CSA explained that Thabang Moroe is still suspended until the independent forensic inve... 12 June 2020 9:37 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
View all Sport
Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:55 AM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng There are 69 more coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 13 June 2020 10:04 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court

15 June 2020 1:02 PM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Murder
gbv
Sibongiseni Gabada

EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused.

A number of women have been found brutally murdered around the country.

On Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement condemning "the surge in murders of women and children."

A man appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrate Court on Monday in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Sibongiseni Gabada.

RELATED: Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

Gabada’s dismembered body was found stuffed into a bag and left next to a shack in H-section in Khayelitsha on 29 May.

The suspect, believed to be the deceased’s ex-boyfriend, was recently released after charges against him were provisionally withdrawn in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court.

Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs, who has been following the story.

This man was arrested shortly after Gabada's body was found, he appeared in court twice before and last week, he was released with charges provisionally withdrawn which led to outrage by Gabada's family and the community.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

Police said that the investigating officer in the Gabada murder case traced and rearrested the man in Khayelitsha over the weekend, she reports.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) urgently reviewed the initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. He is expected to appear in court within the course of Today.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - EWN

Listen below to the full conversation:


15 June 2020 1:02 PM
by
Tags:
Khayelitsha
Murder
gbv
Sibongiseni Gabada

Recommended

More from Politics

screen-shot-2020-06-15-at-113029-ampng

Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography

15 June 2020 11:31 AM

Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender based violence sexual abuse women 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR

15 June 2020 8:17 AM

The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

empty-school-desk-chair-classroom-grade-learning-education-teaching-pupils-123rf

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

15 June 2020 7:36 AM

National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ghel.jpg

Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence

14 June 2020 11:52 AM

The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191023sa-vs-indgif

Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA

13 June 2020 1:21 PM

Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171108-taxi-strike3edjpg

If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta

12 June 2020 1:07 PM

Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality

12 June 2020 8:47 AM

Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

By all counts a million COVID-19 tests done is not small thing - Zweli Mkhize

12 June 2020 7:54 AM

Health minister gives an update on the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170905constitutionalcourt

We stand ready as IEC to rectify defects obtained in Electoral Act - Sy Mamabolo

11 June 2020 12:59 PM

Pundits reflect on the apex court ruling in favour of independent candidates contesting in provincial and national elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hammer-auction-courtjpg

Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional

11 June 2020 10:59 AM

Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19

Politics

As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR

Politics

Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country

Local

EWN Highlights

Hundreds left homeless after fire destroys dwellings in KwaMashu township

15 June 2020 1:07 PM

Cele praises swift arrests of suspects in recent femicide cases

15 June 2020 1:01 PM

UN rights council agrees to urgent debate on racism, police violence

15 June 2020 12:26 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA