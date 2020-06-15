Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country
Police have reportedly opened an inquest docket after two girls aged 15 and 18 drowned in the Mabulala Dam near White River in Mpumalanga over the weekend.
According to reports the cousins from the area of Masoyi were with friends and washing clothes when one of them slipped and fell in and the other tried to rescue her.
Clement Manyathela spoke to local government spokesperson George Mthethwa about the state of water supply in the area.
The area where this fatality occurred is where we have a water reservoir and in addition to that, we also provide water through a water tanker. It may be one and inadequate, so that could actually be the reason why we have people still going to the dam to do their washing. it is just that there is that level of scarcity of water.George Mthethwa, Local government spokesperson - Mpumalanga
