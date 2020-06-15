[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN:Informal settlement fire in Kwa-Mashu
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:16
EWN: Domestic air travel resumes
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Bonga Dlulane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:20
Court bid to reinstate school feeding programme
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sipho Mzakwe
Today at 15:45
Cementry plans for Cape Town for Covid-19 deaths
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Memeber for Community services and health
Today at 15:52
COSAS stage a school shutdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Buntu Joseph
Today at 16:10
Why a lobby to have alcohol ban reinstated is likely to fail
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Today at 16:20
Masks For Africa Initiative
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Grant De Sousa, Founder of the #AfricaMasks4All,
Today at 17:11
'Justice system failing women in townships' as murders surge
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lebo Ramafoko
Today at 18:08
Are we asking the right questions about youth unemployment? - CDE
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ann Bernstein - Executive Director at Centre For Development And Enterprise
Today at 18:12
CALLER: Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jenny-Lee Bot - Owner at Molly Malones (Pineslopes)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 and restaurants
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature : The Night Trains: Moving Mozambican Miners to and from the Witwatersrand Mines, 1902-1955
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lukanyo Mnyanda - Editor at Business Day
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Celebrated international rugby referee Jonathan Kaplan on money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Kaplan - Retired International Referee at ...
[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly

The minister spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged the public to take care of the elderly and not to turn a blind eye in incidents of abuse.

Zulu was speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

It is a call to our communities, we can write as many statements as we want as a department and as government but if we are not going to our communities to rally behind the elderly and to make sure that they are protected and look after, it will be a futile exercise.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Let's not close our ears and our eyes when we see there is abuse.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....


Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country

15 June 2020 1:28 PM

Police have reportedly opened an inquest docket after two girls aged 15 and 18 drowned in the Mabulala Dam.

Massive jump in infections pushes SA over 70,000 cases

15 June 2020 6:00 AM

South Africa has recorded 57 more deaths and a massive 4,302 more cases of the coronavirus over the past 24-hour cycle.

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

14 June 2020 3:22 PM

The City's Zahid Badroodien says infection and death rates are expected to peak over the next few weeks.

Joburg's waste pickers are experiencing 'a pandemic of poverty'

14 June 2020 1:42 PM

Luyanda Hlatshwayo (African Reclaimers Organisation) tells Refiloe Mpakanyane about the problems waste pickers face daily.

When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles'

14 June 2020 10:19 AM

The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing.

UPDATE: 3,075 COVID-19 recoveries for Gauteng

13 June 2020 10:04 PM

There are 69 more coronavirus-related deaths: 36 from the Western Cape, 24 from Gauteng and 9 from the Eastern Cape.

Bodies of CT mother and daughter discovered, Ramaphosa condemns surge in GBV

13 June 2020 3:52 PM

The 27-year-old Delft woman and her 7-year-old child were last seen alive on Tuesday.

Revised 2020 school calendar: Dates for school terms and holidays

13 June 2020 2:38 PM

The extended lockdown has drastically shortened the school year - just seven days of holiday have been allotted for the remainder.

How to help your child adjust to the 'new normal' at school

13 June 2020 12:15 PM

It's often parents' own anxiety and fear that prevents kids from getting on with things, says Nikki Bush.

[LISTEN] Salons must now pay staff bonuses under a bargaining deal

12 June 2020 5:33 PM

Business Insider Inc's associate editor Phillip de Wet has the details.

