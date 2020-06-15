[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has urged the public to take care of the elderly and not to turn a blind eye in incidents of abuse.
Zulu was speaking to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
It is a call to our communities, we can write as many statements as we want as a department and as government but if we are not going to our communities to rally behind the elderly and to make sure that they are protected and look after, it will be a futile exercise.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Let's not close our ears and our eyes when we see there is abuse.Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation....
