WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases several reports

Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries. 15 June 2020 4:03 PM
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities. 15 June 2020 3:56 PM
[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far Africa Check worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what recently published research revealed. 15 June 2020 3:27 PM
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. 15 June 2020 1:02 PM
Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country. 15 June 2020 11:31 AM
As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic. 15 June 2020 8:17 AM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Man saving far right activist from getting hurt at BLM protest goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Soccer player teen scores goal at own funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 June 2020 8:55 AM
'8: A South African Horror Story' has a lot of human truths to it Netflix horror fans can look forward to the local horror story coming their way on 19 June. 12 June 2020 5:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases several reports

15 June 2020 2:58 PM
by
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Kholeka Gcaleka

She will be joined by her deputy Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka and heads of investigation branches on the virtual briefing.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is releasing a number of investigation reports on Monday.

