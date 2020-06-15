Santaco: Gauteng taxi fares to increase by maximum of R7.00
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) on Monday announced that taxi fares in Gauteng would increase by a maximum of R7.00.
Santaco’s Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza made the announcement at a press briefing.
“Inter-metros will be up to R7.00 and all the local operations will increase from R4.00 to R5.00 and that will take effect from 1 July. But prices will vary according to the routes and long-distance will be R50.00,” Mkhonza said.
Commuters were worried about the strain on their already tight budgets after earlier threats that fares on the Alexandra and Sandton route would go up by 172%.
That was eventually scrapped after a meeting between Santaco and Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo.
