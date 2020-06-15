[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far





Are smokers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19?

Africa Check recently worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what more recently published research revealed.

As the pandemic has gone on and we have seen more and more data come out from multiple different countries, a trend is emerging where across sample sizes of thousands and thousands of infected COVID-19 patients, we're seeing that a number of smokers infected and admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is dramatically less than the same proportion you would expect from the number of smokers you have in your population. Petrie Jansen van Vuuren, Medical doctor

