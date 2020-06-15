[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far
Are smokers at greater risk of contracting COVID-19?
Africa Check recently worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what more recently published research revealed.
As the pandemic has gone on and we have seen more and more data come out from multiple different countries, a trend is emerging where across sample sizes of thousands and thousands of infected COVID-19 patients, we're seeing that a number of smokers infected and admitted to hospital with COVID-19 is dramatically less than the same proportion you would expect from the number of smokers you have in your population.Petrie Jansen van Vuuren, Medical doctor
Click on the link below to hear the full conversation...
