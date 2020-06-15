Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township





Hundreds of people have been left homeless after a fire destroyed informal dwellings in KwaMashu township, north of Durban.

The fire broke out in the area on Monday.

Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries.

What we were told by emergency services here in KZN is that those people were treated for minor injuries. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

People are now appealing for assistance and donations. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

#KZNfire JUST IN: More than a hundred homes in KZN have been destroyed in a blaze currently raging in an informal settlement in KwaMashu. pic.twitter.com/90pSfSWSBa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2020

Firefighters have managed to keep the situation under control but residents have been asked to keep away from the fire. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

The local ward councillor here has told me that an estimated 700 people have been affected by this incident and so what they are trying to do is find shelter to accommodate people. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

