



JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Monday said she had closed 13 cases brought before her office, including the probe into Eskom’s dealings with companies Trillian Capital and McKinsey & Company.

Mkhwebane revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.

She said the 13 matters were closed either because the allegations levelled against the affected parties were simply unsubstantiated or the issues were dealt with within other forums.

Eskom’s cases on the McKinsey & Company and Trillian deals were one such matter.

Mkhwebane said the issue was referred to the state capture commission of inquiry.

“In addition, the high court has declared that the decision to negotiate and conclude this agreement was unlawful and invalid, so the matter is closed,” Mkhwebane said.

She also closed the investigation into Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo’s alleged receipt of sponsorships for her special birthday celebrations last year.

Mkhwebane also closed the investigation into allegations by the Democratic Alliance that former Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana misled Parliament on the removal of abalone from department stores without following the proper procedures.

This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office