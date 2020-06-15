No country for young people - are we tackling youth unemployment the right way?





Poor policies by government have significantly increased the costs and risks facing businesses.

This has led to slower economic growth and made the jobs crisis far worse than it might have been.

South Africa’s dysfunctional education system is also one of the main reasons people leave school without competitive skills.

Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise, has some policy ideas that can be implemented fast.

We talk about youth employment... there are all sorts of projects, many that are excellent...but nobody is talking about scale. Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

Over the last decade before Covid we lost 500-thousand jobs for young people - so two point two million entered the labour market but the number of employed dropped by 500-thousand. Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

The situation is really dire and we think we should take it more seriously...it's a human catastrophe, a national catastrophe and we should talk less and do more. Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

We have to look for the opportunities and we got to make the reforms required to do it but we also have to encourage employers to employ people...we have to get a much more job-rich economy... Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

We got to look at our skills system... not just basic education which is terrible but what about skills we're giving people who might not have matric...skills for work. Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

The relationship between training institutions and companies must be stronger...we have to look at short courses for lots of young people - one incentive we have for employment is the employment tax incentive. Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

We have to look at more labour intensive manufacturing...let's try and get into the low skills manufacturing for Africa...that could get quite a lot of jobs going. Ann Bernstein, head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise

Listen to the interview below.

