Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens





Mango launched their first flight today since lockdown restrictions were lifted - and so did FlySafair.

The Money Show asked FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie how many flights have taken off so far.

We had 22 flights today so quite a good start - but still a fraction of what we used to fly - just before lockdown we were flying 84 flights a day - so only about 16 per cent of what we used to do. Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

People are still very apprehensive...and also because of the limitations - business travel, students and traveling for funerals that you are allowed to travel for...people are still trying to figure it out... Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

It was encouraging to see they all had their letters that they were traveling for business...they filled in their health questionnaires...I think people have learnt the little rules about social distancing, hand sanitising and wearing masks. Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

It was almost normal - in a strange way it's quite a pleasure to fly now: the seats are empty, the airport is empty, the parking is empty... Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

A FlySafair plane. Picture: @FlySafair/Twitter.

Listen to the interview below.

