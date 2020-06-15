'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'





Tekano Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity in South Africa CEO Lebo Ramafoko says policing needs to be strengthened at a local level and that specialised units must be tasked with handling matters of gender-based violence.

Ramafoko was speaking to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the recent surge in GBV cases, with a particular focus on townships.

She says communities must be resourced in order to fight the scourge.

The amount of policing is much more concentrated in affluent areas than it is in townships. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity in South Africa

I think generally across the board, we don't have specialist investigative skills in South Africa. I don't think that - from the minister of police to everybody else in our policing - they have a clue of how to deal with gender-based violence. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity in South Africa

You need to strengthen policing at local level, you cannot have poor places where when communities call the police are saying we do not have the necessary vehicles. You need to have specialised units that deal with gender-based violence and deploy them where they are needed. Lebo Ramafoko, CEO - Tekano Atlantic Fellows for Health Equity in South Africa

