[LISTEN] UWC clarifies issues around online exams and delivery of laptops





The University of the Western Cape (UWC) says it has experienced problems with the delivery of laptops to students in need and that a contingency plan is in place for those who cannot write exams.

A number of students were unable to write exams on Monday as they had no access to devices.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder says students who are unable to take an exam can opt to take it later in the year.

We have had a few problems with getting these laptops delivered. So far, we have delivered 1, 528 , we needed to deliver in the region of about 7, 000 laptops. Gasant Abarder, Spokesperson - UWC

We have had to find service providers with enough stock and get enough funds together which the university has now diverted from its budget- from savings like transport and that kind of things... Gasant Abarder, Spokesperson - UWC

We have put contingency plans in place. A few examples of that are - these exams can be written later in the year and we have also ensured that where there are students who have not been active on our zero-rated learning management system, those are the students that we are assuming are most vulnerable. As the university prepares to welcome back 33 percent of the university population, they will be of the first students to return. In addition, 2,700 devices are being shipped for delivery and this will commence on Wednesday. Gasant Abarder, Spokesperson - UWC

