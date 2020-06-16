'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'





It is 44 years since the youth of 1976 took to the streets and protested against being taught in Afrikaans.

How much of the history have South Africans preserved and how do people remember the past?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflect on Youth Day.

I lived through 1976 and for years I knew it as Soweto Day, which means there is the double layered memory of knowing it as Soweto Day in apartheid South Africa and then knowing it as Youth Day in the post apartheid period. Angelo Fick, Research director - ASRI

People remember the day either because they have lived through it or because they have lived through the story telling of the day, he says.

The story telling of the day is very important as the majority of young people in the country didn't live through 1976 as adults or even as young adults. The stories of 1976 written by people who lived through it should be part of our schools. Angelo Fick, Research director - ASRI

