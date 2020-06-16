'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'
It is 44 years since the youth of 1976 took to the streets and protested against being taught in Afrikaans.
How much of the history have South Africans preserved and how do people remember the past?
RELATED: No country for young people - are we tackling youth unemployment the right way?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to ASRI research director Angelo Fick reflect on Youth Day.
I lived through 1976 and for years I knew it as Soweto Day, which means there is the double layered memory of knowing it as Soweto Day in apartheid South Africa and then knowing it as Youth Day in the post apartheid period.Angelo Fick, Research director - ASRI
People remember the day either because they have lived through it or because they have lived through the story telling of the day, he says.
The story telling of the day is very important as the majority of young people in the country didn't live through 1976 as adults or even as young adults. The stories of 1976 written by people who lived through it should be part of our schools.Angelo Fick, Research director - ASRI
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office
The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.Read More
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament
The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.Read More
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court
EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused.Read More
Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography
Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country.Read More
As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR
The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic.Read More
Cosas to shut down schools, calls for government to test pupils for COVID-19
National coordinator Buntu Josephs says if the state is serious about saving lives, it will provide tests for pupils.Read More
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence
The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes.Read More
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA
Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.Read More
If government doesn't give relief fund, taxi fare will go up - Armsta
Deputy chairperson Sifiso Mahlangu says the government needs to come on board with the relief fund or prices will be increased.Read More
Ramaphosa sends Secrecy Bill to Parliament over concerns of constitutionality
Right 2 Know countering repression organiser Thami Nkosi says the bill should be scraped off completely.Read More