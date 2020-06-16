[WATCH] Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Little girl makes up her own lyrics to New Editions's Candy Girl
Social media is talking after a video of a little girl in the car with her dad, created her own version of Candy Girl by New Edition.
Watch this adorable video below:
You know what, I can’t be bothered lol 🙄🤦🏾♂️#TheKabsFamily #FatherAndDaughter pic.twitter.com/6dArYFrfgc— The Kabs Family (@FamilyKabs) March 1, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
