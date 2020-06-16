Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days
With temperatures expected to drop significantly on Tuesday, the cold front gripping the country is expected to persist for the next few days.
In Gauteng the weather service says for the next few days maximum temperatures will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.
RELATED: Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend
The weather service's Kumsa Masizana told EWN that temperatures will still be cold for the next three to five days.
⚠️Media Release⚠️: Cold weather expected to continue over central and eastern SA (16-18 June 2020). Stay warm and safe. pic.twitter.com/0mSTvS76jq— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 15, 2020
❄️Morning satellite image (Tuesday 16 June 2020). A mixture of weather today. Dust and sandstorms along the Northern Cape coast due to strong offshore winds with showery and cold weather in Gauteng, North West and northern Free State with sleet and graupel possible. Stay warm. pic.twitter.com/gJdVsJqJJu— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 16, 2020
More from Local
[LISTEN] UWC clarifies issues around online exams and delivery of laptops
A number of students were unable to write exams on Monday as they had no access to devices.Read More
'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'
Tekano Atlantic Fellows CEO Lebo Ramafoko spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the recent surge in GBV cases.Read More
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office
The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.Read More
Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township
Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries.Read More
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament
The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.Read More
[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far
Africa Check worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what recently published research revealed.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases several reports
She will be joined by her deputy Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka and heads of investigation branches on the virtual briefing.Read More
Santaco: Gauteng taxi fares to increase by maximum of R7.00
Santaco’s Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza made the announcement at a press briefing on Monday.Read More
[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly
The minister spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.Read More
Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country
Police have reportedly opened an inquest docket after two girls aged 15 and 18 drowned in the Mabulala Dam.Read More