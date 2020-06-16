Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days

Today at 12:05 Youth Day Commemoration: A celebration or misery? The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Nkululeko Tselane

125 125

Today at 12:10 Reflecting on what it means to be young in 2020 The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Mbali Mazibuko

125 125

Today at 12:23 SA Youth still marred by unemployment The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Salome Mabuse - Chartered Accountant

Palesa Theletsane

125 125

Today at 12:27 SA Youth still marred by unemployment The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

GYRE Nene - Queer Rapper

125 125

Today at 12:45 Ministers of Health and Social Development launch MAC Committee The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches

125 125

Today at 12:52 Groups protest, demand for Angie Motshekga to resign The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

Guests

Kabelo Mahlobogwane

125 125

Today at 15:20 Future Kings Campaign Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Rams Mabote, Chief Volunteer Officer at Future Kings

125 125

Today at 15:45 Prospects of work for the lockdown generation Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Kuben Nair,

125 125

Today at 16:10 Covid-19 impact on the society Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder

125 125

Today at 16:45 Protect our Next movement Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Guests

Savera Kalideen, Executive Director of NCAS

125 125

Today at 18:09 The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics, with lessons from history. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand

125 125

Today at 18:20 How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sean Rule - Founder at EquityMaven

125 125

Today at 18:39 SKYPE: Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends

125 125

Today at 19:08 Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

125 125

Today at 19:18 Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB

125 125