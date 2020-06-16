Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Youth Day Commemoration: A celebration or misery?
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Nkululeko Tselane
Today at 12:10
Reflecting on what it means to be young in 2020
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Mbali Mazibuko
Today at 12:23
SA Youth still marred by unemployment
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Salome Mabuse - Chartered Accountant
Palesa Theletsane
Today at 12:27
SA Youth still marred by unemployment
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
GYRE Nene - Queer Rapper
Today at 12:45
Ministers of Health and Social Development launch MAC Committee
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana - Secretary-General at South African Council of Churches
Today at 12:52
Groups protest, demand for Angie Motshekga to resign
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Kabelo Mahlobogwane
Today at 15:20
Future Kings Campaign
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Rams Mabote, Chief Volunteer Officer at Future Kings
Today at 15:45
Prospects of work for the lockdown generation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kuben Nair,
Today at 16:10
Covid-19 impact on the society
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 16:45
Protect our Next movement
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Savera Kalideen, Executive Director of NCAS
Today at 18:09
The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics, with lessons from history.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 18:20
How this side hustle became a business that calculates the worth of businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sean Rule - Founder at EquityMaven
Today at 18:39
SKYPE: Gen Z’s - The Architects of our New World Order
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - how work is changing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointment... 15 June 2020 4:31 PM
Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries. 15 June 2020 4:03 PM
Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities. 15 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all Local
Suspect in Sibongiseni Gabada murder rearrested and to appear in court EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs says the NPA reviewed initial decision to withdraw charges against the accused. 15 June 2020 1:02 PM
Oxford professor Simukai Chigudu talks racism and iconography Eusebius McKaiser facilitates a discussion with the associate professor about racism, structural racism in the country. 15 June 2020 11:31 AM
As long as those in power don't deal with GBV, there will be no change - CSVR The centre has called for Ramaphosa to deal with the scourge of violence the way he dealt with the pandemic. 15 June 2020 8:17 AM
View all Politics
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days

16 June 2020 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Cold Front
Cold weather

The weather service says for the next few days the maximum temperatures in Gauteng will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.

With temperatures expected to drop significantly on Tuesday, the cold front gripping the country is expected to persist for the next few days.

In Gauteng the weather service says for the next few days maximum temperatures will hover between 11 and 14 degrees.

RELATED: Cold front sweeps through Gauteng for the weekend

The weather service's Kumsa Masizana told EWN that temperatures will still be cold for the next three to five days.


16 June 2020 10:26 AM
by
Tags:
Gauteng
Cold Front
Cold weather

Recommended

More from Local

200207-uwc-edjpg

[LISTEN] UWC clarifies issues around online exams and delivery of laptops

15 June 2020 6:41 PM

A number of students were unable to write exams on Monday as they had no access to devices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gender-based violence women's abuse domestic violence 123rfpolitics 123rf

'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'

15 June 2020 6:14 PM

Tekano Atlantic Fellows CEO Lebo Ramafoko spoke to Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive about the recent surge in GBV cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190604 Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Mkhwebane closes 13 cases brought before her office

15 June 2020 4:31 PM

The Public Protector on Monday revealed findings into 35 investigations dealing with executive ethics, irregular staff appointments, and procurement irregularities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

firejfif

Hundreds left homeless as dwellings catch fire in KwaMashu township

15 June 2020 4:03 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says four people managed to escape with minor injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp-image-2020-04-27-at-151709jpeg

Ramaphosa refers Liquor Products Amendment Bill back to Parliament

15 June 2020 3:56 PM

The president said the bill could impact the making of traditional beer and in so doing affect rural communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarettes 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

[LISTEN] Analysis: What we know about COVID-19 and smoking so far

15 June 2020 3:27 PM

Africa Check worked with medical doctor Petrie Jansen van Vuuren to take a look at what recently published research revealed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200128 Busisiwe Mkhwebane

WATCH LIVE: Mkhwebane releases several reports

15 June 2020 2:58 PM

She will be joined by her deputy Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka and heads of investigation branches on the virtual briefing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

taxidjpg

Santaco: Gauteng taxi fares to increase by maximum of R7.00

15 June 2020 2:41 PM

Santaco’s Gauteng chairperson Johannes Mkhonza made the announcement at a press briefing on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

181206-old-couple-edjpg

[LISTEN] Minister Lindiwe Zulu calls on communities to take care of the elderly

15 June 2020 1:39 PM

The minister spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report in light of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police-tape-two.jpg

Mpumalanga cousins' drowning highlights water plight in the country

15 June 2020 1:28 PM

Police have reportedly opened an inquest docket after two girls aged 15 and 18 drowned in the Mabulala Dam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cold front in Gauteng to persist for the next few days

Local

'Stories of 1976 written by people who were there must be taught in schools'

Politics

'I don't think police have a clue how to deal with gender-based violence'

Local

EWN Highlights

SA's millennials & COVID-19: A clash of bad luck

16 June 2020 11:14 AM

North Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South

16 June 2020 10:13 AM

FEATURE: Youth Day: A new generation does its part

16 June 2020 9:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA