How should South African young people remember Youth Day?
It has been 44 years since young people marched against Afrikaans being a medium of education.
With South Africa grappling to contain the spread of coronavirus, the unemployment rate is very high at 29%.
Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation about Youth Day in the time of COVID-19 with University of Western Cape PHD canditate Mbali Mazibuko, lawyer Nkululeko Tselane, unemployed accounting graduate Salome Mabuse as well as unemployed teacher Palesa Theletsane and artist GYRE Nene.
When we reflect on this public holiday, we need to think about what questions this Youth Day is asking us. Youth Day asks us as to what are we doing to create a society we want to see.Nkululeko Tselane, Lawyer
He says people talk about the generation of 1976 as if they have all died and disappeared, however they are here now and leading the country.
It seems as though they have given up and have failed their generational mission and they are now putting it onto us to continue.Nkululeko Tselane, Lawyer
It is important for the youth today to define its own generational mission and not feel like that mission is imposed, he says.
Our generational mission is a decolonised and intersectional revolution and that falls onto us to achieve and how we do that, falls onto us.Nkululeko Tselane, Lawyer
Maibuko reflects on what the day means as a black woman in South Africa.
I am enraged, I am so angry because there has never been a sense of urgency when it comes to gender based violence. I am starting to think of what would a lockdown on toxic masculinity look like? We need a lockdown of toxic masculinity, a lockdown on patriarchyMbali Mazibuko, PHD candidate - University of Western Cape
Mabuse says given the COVID-19 pandemic it has been increasingly difficult to get a job.
I have even lost count as to the number of jobs I have applied to in this space.Salome Mabuse, Accounting graduate
Theletsane says she has been sending endless CVs and nothing has happened.
Nene adds that because of COVID-19 he has lost multiple streams of income.
Listen below to the full conversation:
