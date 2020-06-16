Government launches advisory committee on social behavioural change
Government has launched a multi-sectoral Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change as part of its continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.
Clement Manyathela spoke to committee member and South African Council of Churches general-secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana to find out more.
The fact is that government can only go so far in engaging society over the kinds of changes that we are having to accept and get used to.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General-secretary - South African Council of Churches
This MAC is inspired by you, fellow South Africans, who have made so many sacrifices. That collective discipline and cooperation helped us to flatten the curve and save many lives, it helped us balance our resources.#MACLaunch— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 16, 2020
It's all of us saying what can we do to persuade the next person to drive down the infection rate.Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, General-secretary - South African Council of Churches
