'A lot of partnerships need to be created to solve youth unemployment'





Harambee Academy chief operating officer Tammy Chetty says there is a need for new and coordinated responses to the challenge of youth unemployment in South Africa.

Chetty was speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, standing in for Azania Mosaka, about the impact of unemployment on young people.

She says a lot of partnerships need to be created to solve the problem.

We are not going to solve this problem unless we start thinking about how to re-imagine the economy and it needs to be based on equality, justice, fairness and empowerment that includes young people. Tammy Chetty, COO -Harambee Academy

A lot of work needs to be done and a lot of partnerships need to be created to solve this problem. Tammy Chetty, COO -Harambee Academy

