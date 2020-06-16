Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
[LISTEN] 'What will really help would be to shift from anxiety into action'

16 June 2020 4:48 PM
by
Tags:
Lindiwe Zulu
social behavioural change

Minister Lindiwe Zulu explains what's behind the formation of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change.

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says a new multi-sectoral Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Behavioural Change will be used reach out to communities more effectively and faster.

On Tuesday government launched the Ministerial Advisory Committee as part of its continued efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The committee brings together various stakeholders - from religious organisations, community leaders and civil society.

Zulu says while the committee is focused on the fight against COVID-19, it will look to address other societal issues.

When all is said and done, what will really help us, especially at this time, would be to shift from anxiety into action but also to talk to our people across the board to say if you protect yourself and follow protocol, you protect the next person next to you.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

When we talk about social behaviour, it is about how do we then say we are building a better South Africa. We are also saying, let's focus on the individual, what is expected of the individual but what does that individual expect of himself or herself.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

We dealing with COVID right now but we need to then start focusing on other social ills and this is a vehicle that we think we can use moving forward.

Lindiwe Zulu, Minister of Social Development

Click on the link below to hear more from the minister...


16 June 2020 4:48 PM
by
Tags:
Lindiwe Zulu
social behavioural change

