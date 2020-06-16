Lessons from history: The relationship between money, the economy and epidemics
Covid-19 and lockdowns across the world has had a devastating effect on the lives and livelihoods of millions of people.
Epidemics throughout history have had an enormous impact on economy and the physical infrastructure of people's lives.
Dr Catherine Burns from the Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research, explains how pandemics through the ages have led to economic upheaval, industrial revolutions and other great shifts in history.
Economists and historians have been debating for the last century the pivotal role particulalry of the Black Death in the middle of the 1300s and the ramifications of that...Dr Catherine Burns - Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research
General consensus has emerged that the peasant rebellion in England that featured centrally in the narrative of rising worker power and the data from the impact of the Black Death across Europe...labour scarcity because of the huge toll on life...
...this resulted for a long time to a great stimulus, ironically, in wages and worker power and many say this led to the industrial revolution...Dr Catherine Burns - Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research
Through the 17th and 18th and 19th century at several other catastrophic pandemics - one of which had a tremendous impact on southern Africa... starting in the Cape and then moving across the sub-region - Smallpox.. which decimated entire communities.... the economic effect on the Khoi and San population...Dr Catherine Burns - Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research
It was literally a form of genocide - it wiped them out and left great tracts of lands available for white settlement...and also the movement of other indigenous groups - so that was completely catastrophic to one group of people and provided yet more unfair advantages to another group...Dr Catherine Burns - Wits Institute for Social and Economic Research
Listen to the interview below.
